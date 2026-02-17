Ryan Thompson News: Among frontrunners to close

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo mentioned Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald when asked who could fill the team's closer job, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

"I mean it's probably simple arithmetic for you guys to figure out," Lovullo said. "I'm just going to go kind of blind here, but Sewald, Ginkel, Thompson, all those guys that have had that experience in big moments... they're all wanting to do it." D'Agostino writes that while Sewald, Ginkel and Thompson are the "likely frontrunners" for the gig, Lovullo was "emphatic that no roles will be handed to anyone." A.J. Puk (elbow) should also be in the mix to close when he returns around midseason, and Justin Martinez (elbow) will be a candidate if he makes it back late in the year. Lovullo noted that he prefers to have a defined closer, though it's unclear whether he plans to name one before Opening Day. Thompson has notched a total of four saves in his two-and-a-half regular seasons in Arizona, collecting a 3.21 ERA and 97:29 K:BB over 120.2 innings.