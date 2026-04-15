Ryan Thompson News: Produces another scoreless outing
Thompson (1-0) retired all three batters faced in a scoreless ninth inning to record the win in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning victory over the Orioles.
Thompson induced groundouts and a flyout and has yet to allow a run over 11 appearances (7.2 innings). The submarining right-hander has not allowed a baserunner in his last six outings.
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