Ryan Thompson News: Works back-to-back days
Thompson threw a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Thompson made quick work of the Dodgers, needing just seven pitches (all strikes) to retire the side in order. He's worked both regular-season games thus far and has retired all six batters faced. The right-hander is in the mix for save opportunities and will generally appear in high-leverage situations.
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