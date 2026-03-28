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Ryan Thompson News: Works back-to-back days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Thompson threw a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Thompson made quick work of the Dodgers, needing just seven pitches (all strikes) to retire the side in order. He's worked both regular-season games thus far and has retired all six batters faced. The right-hander is in the mix for save opportunities and will generally appear in high-leverage situations.

Ryan Thompson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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