Ryan Vilade News: Blasts second career homer
Vilade went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.
After Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero reached base to lead off the game, Vilade provided the early spark, launching a three-run homer off Eric Lauer. The blast was his first of the season and just the second of his MLB career. Vilade has been swinging a hot bat lately, slashing .357/.400/.536 over his last 12 games with two doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored.
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