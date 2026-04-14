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Ryan Vilade News: Crosses home thrice vs. White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Vilade went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and three runs scored during the Rays' 8-5 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Vilade put the Rays on the board with an RBI double to left field in the first. He came home to score in the same frame and tallied runs in the third and seventh frames. It was Vilade's first multi-hit game of the season and first since July 14, 2024 as a member of the Tigers. It was just his fourth start of the regular season, but his versatility to play in both the infield and outfield should allow him to see the field fairly often this year.

Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays
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