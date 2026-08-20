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Ryan Vilade News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Vilade is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Vilade had started three of the past four contests in right field, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale. It will be Jonny DeLuca in right field for the Rays.

Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays
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