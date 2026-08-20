Ryan Vilade News: Exiting starting lineup
Vilade is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Vilade had started three of the past four contests in right field, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale. It will be Jonny DeLuca in right field for the Rays.
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