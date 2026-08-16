Ryan Vilade News: Goes deep in three-hit game
Vilade went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Orioles.
Vilade recorded his first homer of the month of August on Sunday. The utility player is playing a part-time role, but he's been an effective weapon for the Rays versus left-handed pitching. Vilade sports an .863 OPS in 114 at-bats against left-handers as opposed to a .682 OPS in 66 at-bats against righties this season.
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