Ryan Vilade headshot

Ryan Vilade News: Goes deep in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Vilade went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Orioles.

Vilade recorded his first homer of the month of August on Sunday. The utility player is playing a part-time role, but he's been an effective weapon for the Rays versus left-handed pitching. Vilade sports an .863 OPS in 114 at-bats against left-handers as opposed to a .682 OPS in 66 at-bats against righties this season.

Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays
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