Ryan Vilade headshot

Ryan Vilade News: Hitting bench with righty on mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Vilade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Vilade will retreat to the bench after he had started in each of the last four games, going a collective 2-for-11 with one walk. All of those starts came versus left-handed pitching, but the Rays have yet to show much inclination to give Vilade a full run of playing time against righties.

Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays
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