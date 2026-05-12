Ryan Vilade News: Homer, double in win Tuesday
Vilade went 2-for-4 with a double, solo homer and one walk in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.
With lefty Patrick Corbin making the start for Toronto, Vilade hit cleanup and made the start in left field. Vilade doubled off Corbin in the fifth before taking struggling reliever Jeff Hoffman deep in the seventh. It was Vilade's first multi-hit game of May after he recorded just three hits in 21 at-bats this month entering Tuesday. Vilade is 13-for-42 (.310) against left-handed pitching this season and is slashing .281/.339/.439 with two homers, 10 RBI, six runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:12 BB:K across 63 trips to the plate in total during the 2026 campaign.
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