Ryan Vilade headshot

Ryan Vilade News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Vilade will be on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vilade didn't have a particularly impressive spring, slashing .225/.319/.350 across 47 plate appearances, but he's earned a spot on the Rays' bench as a utility player. The 27-year-old is just 9-for-64 (.141) at the plate in his MLB career and shouldn't be viewed as someone who will make much of an impact in Tampa.

Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays
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