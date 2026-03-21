Ryan Vilade News: Makes Opening Day roster
Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Vilade will be on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vilade didn't have a particularly impressive spring, slashing .225/.319/.350 across 47 plate appearances, but he's earned a spot on the Rays' bench as a utility player. The 27-year-old is just 9-for-64 (.141) at the plate in his MLB career and shouldn't be viewed as someone who will make much of an impact in Tampa.
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