Ryan Vilade News: Playing time ticking up

Vilade will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jays.

Most of the right-handed-hitting Vilade's playing time this season has come against lefties, but he could see semi-regular reps versus righties while Victor Mesa (hamstring) is on the injured list. Vilade will be making his third start in the last three contests, and two of them have come versus right-handers. Vilade sports an .868 OPS against lefties in 2026, but he's held his own against righties with a .748 OPS.