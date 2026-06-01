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Ryan Vilade News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Vilade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After a stretch of three straight starts in which he went 0-for-10 with a walk and three RBI, Vilade will hit the bench for a second straight day. Both of Vilade's absences have come against right-handed pitching, so he still appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role even though the Rays' outfield depth has been further tested with Jonny DeLuca (hamstring) recently joining Jake Fraley (hernia) on the injured list.

Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays
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