Ryan Vilade News: Sitting in second straight game
Vilade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After a stretch of three straight starts in which he went 0-for-10 with a walk and three RBI, Vilade will hit the bench for a second straight day. Both of Vilade's absences have come against right-handed pitching, so he still appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role even though the Rays' outfield depth has been further tested with Jonny DeLuca (hamstring) recently joining Jake Fraley (hernia) on the injured list.
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