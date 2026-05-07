Ryan Waldschmidt headshot

Ryan Waldschmidt Injury: Exits Tuesday after pitch to head

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Waldschmidt was out of the lineup Wednesday for Triple-A Reno's 9-5 loss to Sacramento after he was removed from Tuesday's series opener when he was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the top of the first inning, Preston Salisbury of AZSnakePit.com reports.

Waldschmidt initially stayed in the game after being evaluated, but he was lifted prior to the bottom of the second inning. The Diamondbacks haven't confirmed that Waldschmidt sustained a concussion or is dealing with concussion-like symptoms, but he'll be day-to-day until he makes his return to the Reno lineup. One of the top outfield prospects in baseball, Waldschmidt has provided a .285/.400/.480 slash line with three home runs and six steals over 151 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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