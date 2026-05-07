Ryan Waldschmidt headshot

Ryan Waldschmidt News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 7:27pm

Waldschmidt (head) has returned to the lineup Thursday with Triple-A Reno, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Waldschmidt was absent from Wednesday's lineup after being hit in the helmet by a pitch Tuesday against Sacramento, but he's now back to full health. He'll look to get back on track after batting .105 with two doubles, two RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases over 19 at-bats in his last five contests prior to taking the blow to the head.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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