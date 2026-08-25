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Ryan Waldschmidt News: Delivers walk-off blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Waldschmidt went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Waldschmidt went deep as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, taking a Jacob Webb slider out to left field for the walk-off blast. Waldschmidt has gone 16-for-62 (.258) in August, adding two homers, two doubles and eight RBI over 21 contests. He was given a rest day Tuesday, but he could take over as a starting option in center field if Jordan Lawlar (head) is forced to miss time after getting hit by a pitch. On the year, Waldschmidt is batting .276 with a .739 OPS, three homers, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases through 66 contests.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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