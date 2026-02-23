Ryan Waldschmidt News: Draws start in CF

Waldschmidt started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.

Waldschmidt made his second Cactus League appearance after starting in left field in Friday's spring opener. The team's top prospect is a long-shot candidate to earn a roster spot, and those chances grew dimmer with recent news that Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is ahead of schedule in his rehab and Corbin Carroll (hand) is expected back for or near Opening Day.