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Ryan Waldschmidt News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:47pm

Waldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.

Jorge Barrosa will cover center field in place of Waldschmidt, who had started the last 12 games while slashing .211/.318/.289. Though he's held a near-everyday role in center field since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on July 9, he could soon be pushed to a corner spot with Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) in the midst of a rehab assignment and trending toward a return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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