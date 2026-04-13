Ryan Waldschmidt headshot

Ryan Waldschmidt News: Heating up for Aces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Waldschmidt is slashing .316/.426/.579 with two home runs, one steal, a 14.5 percent walk rate and a 26.1 percent strikeout rate in 15 games for Triple-A Reno.

Waldschmidt's .432 BABIP is propping up his stats a little, but he's also heating up while trimming the Ks, as he boasts a 1.136 OPS and 22 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games. The Diamondbacks will gain an extra year of club control over Waldschmidt by holding him down for another week, but he could have his contract selected in late April before taking over an everyday role in Arizona's outfield.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Waldschmidt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Waldschmidt See More
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results
Author Image
James Anderson
12 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
32 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
60 days ago