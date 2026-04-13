Ryan Waldschmidt News: Heating up for Aces

Waldschmidt is slashing .316/.426/.579 with two home runs, one steal, a 14.5 percent walk rate and a 26.1 percent strikeout rate in 15 games for Triple-A Reno.

Waldschmidt's .432 BABIP is propping up his stats a little, but he's also heating up while trimming the Ks, as he boasts a 1.136 OPS and 22 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games. The Diamondbacks will gain an extra year of club control over Waldschmidt by holding him down for another week, but he could have his contract selected in late April before taking over an everyday role in Arizona's outfield.