Ryan Waldschmidt News: Key contributions to win

Waldschmidt started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Waldschmidt drove in Arizona's first three runs with a two-run double the second inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth. He made a second consecutive start, filling in for a resting Lourdes Gurriel, after the rookie defended center field Saturday. With Alek Thomas having been designated for assignment, center field will belong to Waldschmidt at least until Jordan Lawlar (wrist) returns and possibly beyond.