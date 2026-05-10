Ryan Waldschmidt News: Key contributions to win
Waldschmidt started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
Waldschmidt drove in Arizona's first three runs with a two-run double the second inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth. He made a second consecutive start, filling in for a resting Lourdes Gurriel, after the rookie defended center field Saturday. With Alek Thomas having been designated for assignment, center field will belong to Waldschmidt at least until Jordan Lawlar (wrist) returns and possibly beyond.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Waldschmidt See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close12 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers13 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Waldschmidt See More