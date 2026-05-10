Ryan Waldschmidt News: Makes first MLB start

Waldschmidt started in center field and went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Waldschmidt, who was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, made his first start in the majors. He was called up after the Diamondbacks designated Alek Thomas for assignment and is expected to receive plenty of opportunities to adapt to MLB pitching.