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Ryan Waldschmidt News: Moves up order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 4:44am

Waldschmidt batted sixth and went 0-for-5 in Monday's 6-2 win over San Francisco.

Waldschmidt moved up the batting order from ninth to sixth the last two games, as the Diamondbacks incorporated recent call-up Tommy Troy into the lineup. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo slotted Waldschmidt there Sunday and told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that upon further reflection, he liked what he saw from the rookie. "I thought [Sunday] it was mostly a reflection of the lineup and who was not in the lineup that pushed him forward," Lovullo said. "But I like the way it looked and I'll probably stay with that for a little while." Waldschmidt has never gone more than one game without a hit since being called up and is batting .321 with five extra-base hits, five steals, seven RBI and nine runs scored over 17 games.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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