Ryan Waldschmidt News: Not in Monday's lineup
Waldschmidt is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Waldschmidt will get a breather after going 2-for-11 with one walk and five strikeouts across his three outings over the weekend against the Mariners. The Diamondbacks will start Tommy Troy, Jorge Barrosa and Corbin Carroll in the outfield from left to right for Monday's series opener.
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