Ryan Waldschmidt News: Records steal in loss
Waldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.
Waldschmidt had three multi-hit efforts over his last five games, going 7-for-14 (.500) with three walks and three steals in that span. The outfielder has taken on a starting job in center field this month, and his bat has been a big reason why. He's hitting .326 with an .815 OPS, six RBI, seven runs scored, four steals and four doubles over his first 14 big-league games. He's still looking for his first home run, but his calling card in the minors was plate discipline more than power.
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