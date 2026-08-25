Ryan Waldschmidt News: Riding pine Tuesday
Waldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Cubs, per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com.
After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during the series opener against the Cubs on Monday, Waldschmidt will sit out Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are opting for Jordan Lawlar in center field and ninth in the batting order for the second game of a three-game set.
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