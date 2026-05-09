Ryan Waldschmidt headshot

Ryan Waldschmidt News: Singles in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Waldschmidt entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and singled in his lone at-bat in a 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Waldschmidt drove the second pitch he saw into left field for a single in first MLB plate appearance. The prospect was called up earlier in the day amid the Diamondbacks' offensive funk. It's unlikely Waldschmidt alone can fix Arizona's third-highest chase rate in MLB, but selectivity is one of his strengths.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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