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Ryan Waldschmidt News: Tallies first triple in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Waldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Colorado.

Waldschmidt got in on the offensive onslaught, sending a rocket past center fielder Jake McCarthy for an RBI triple, the first three-bagger of the rookie's big-league career. While Waldschmidt is still searching for his first homer, the top prospect has been fantastic since being promoted May 8. Across 57 plate appearances, the 23-year-old is slashing .353/.411/.471 with four doubles, seven RBI, nine runs and five stolen bases.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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