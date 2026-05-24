Ryan Waldschmidt News: Tallies first triple in blowout win

Waldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Colorado.

Waldschmidt got in on the offensive onslaught, sending a rocket past center fielder Jake McCarthy for an RBI triple, the first three-bagger of the rookie's big-league career. While Waldschmidt is still searching for his first homer, the top prospect has been fantastic since being promoted May 8. Across 57 plate appearances, the 23-year-old is slashing .353/.411/.471 with four doubles, seven RBI, nine runs and five stolen bases.