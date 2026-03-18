Ryan Waldschmidt News: Will open at Reno

The Diamondbacks plan to have Waldschmidt begin the 2026 season as the starting center fielder at Triple-A Reno, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Waldschmidt came up through the system as a corner outfielder -- the result of a knee injury during his junior at the University of Kentucky that pushed him to left field. Since his promotion to Double-A Amarillo last year, the organization exposed Waldschmidt to center field and were impressed by the results. If the experiment of using former top prospect Jordan Lawlar in center field at the MLB level doesn't pan out, then Waldschmidt becomes another elite prospect that can play the position.