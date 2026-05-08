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Ryan Waldschmidt News: Will wait to make first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 2:48pm

Waldschmidt is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Though Arizona officially called up the 23-year-old earlier Friday after he posted a .877 OPS with three home runs and six steals in 34 games at Triple-A Reno, he'll be spared from a tough matchup with Mets righty Nolan McLean. With Arizona designating Alek Thomas for assignment, the expectation is that Waldschmidt will eventually settle in as the team's new primary center fielder, but Jorge Barrosa will occupy the position for the series opener.

Ryan Waldschmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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