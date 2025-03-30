Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Walker Injury: Battling back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Walker has been unavailable the past couple days due to back tightness but could be ready to pitch Monday against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The right-hander picked up the save Opening Day, but it was Camilo Doval that was called upon for Sunday's save chance. Walker appears to still have a firm grip on the closer role, and he should be back soon after contending with the back issue.

