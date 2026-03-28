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Ryan Walker News: Allows hit in brief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:17am

Walker allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees.

Walker entered in the eighth inning and struck out Aaron Judge, walked Cody Bellinger and gave up a single to Giancarlo Stanton before being pulled for left-hander Ryan Borucki. According to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, Walker is a candidate to pitch high-leverage innings this season along with Matt Gage, Erik Miller and Jose Butto, all of whom made appearances Friday. Over 68 regular-season outings in 2025, Walker posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 61.1 innings. He began last season as the Giants' closer before losing the role to Camilo Doval. However, Walker later regained closing duties after Doval was traded and Randy Rodriguez suffered an elbow injury in late August that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery in September.

Ryan Walker
San Francisco Giants
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