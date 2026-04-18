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Ryan Walker News: Blows save against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 5:18pm

Walker suffered a blown save Saturday against the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts across two innings.

With the Giants leading 6-5 headed into the bottom of the ninth, Walker was called on to protect the one-run lead. He gave up a leadoff double to Jorbit Vivas and later the game-tying single to Brady House. Walker allowed two more baserunners in the 10th inning. Prior to Saturday, Walker hadn't entered in a save situation since March 30. Three different Giants are tied for the team lead with one save apiece. Walker has a 4.00 ERA and 10:5 K:BB across nine innings.

Ryan Walker
San Francisco Giants
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