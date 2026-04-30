Ryan Walker headshot

Ryan Walker News: Blows save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Walker (0-1) took the loss and blew a save opportunity in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Logan Webb gave San Francisco seven innings of one-run ball, and Erik Miller tossed a scoreless eighth to hand Walker a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, the Giants' closer couldn't protect the advantage, yielding a pair of infield singles and a triple to allow two runs to score. The blown save was the second of the season across five save chances for Walker, who has registered a 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 12.2 frames spanning 13 outings. He's probably still safe as San Francisco's primary saves option for the time being, though Walker doesn't have the longest leash among MLB closers.

Ryan Walker
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Walker See More
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago