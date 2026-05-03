Ryan Walker News: Blows third save Sunday
Walker blew a save opportunity in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing a run on one hit and one walk across one inning.
With the Giants nursing a 1-0 lead, Walker came on to face the heart of Tampa Bay's lineup. He walked Junior Caminero on seven pitches and allowed a single to Jonathan Aranda to open the frame. Ryan Vilade pushed across the tying run on a bunt play. Walker has now been scored upon in three straight outings, suffering blown saves in back-to-back appearances. His ERA has swelled to 4.61 with a 13:7 K:BB across 13.2 innings.
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