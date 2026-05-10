Ryan Walker News: Bound for Triple-A

The Giants optioned Walker to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giants manager Tony Vitello has yet to settle on a full-time closer, but Walker likely took himself out of consideration for earning save chances anytime soon after a string of poor performances. Over his last four appearances, Walker blew two saves and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks over 3.1 innings, inflating his ERA to 6.46 and his WHIP to 1.89 on the season. The right-hander will be sent to Triple-A for a reset, and if he's able to quickly rediscover the form that made him a weapon at the back end of the San Francisco bullpen over the previous three seasons, Walker may not have to wait long for a call-up.