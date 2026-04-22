Ryan Walker News: Converts third save
Walker walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers. He didn't record a strikeout.
Walker picked up his second save in as many days, a good rebound after he blew a save chance against the Nationals on Saturday. This was his third save of the season, though he's also added a pair of holds, which suggests Walker may have to share closing duties at times. Over 11 innings this season, he has a 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Walker See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Walker See More