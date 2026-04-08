Ryan Walker News: Earns hold Tuesday

Walker picked up a hold in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.

As was the case in Robbie Ray's last start, Walker replaced him. Walker entered in the seventh inning with two outs and two on, escaping the frame by inducing a groundout. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced in the eighth and later issued a walk, though he didn't surrender a run. The right-hander may continue to follow Ray in his starts, though Walker is still expected to see save situations and other high-leverage innings. He has a save and a hold through five outings this season, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across 4.1 innings.