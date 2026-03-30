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Ryan Walker News: Grinds out first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Walker earned a save against the Padres on Monday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

Walker appeared to be in line for a relatively easy save when he entered with a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, but the veteran reliever struggled to close things out. He issued an inning-opening walk and later served up a two-run blast to Jackson Merrill with two outs. Walker was ultimately able to end the game by getting Xander Bogaerts to ground out to shortstop. This was Walker's third appearance but first save chance of the season. Despite the uneven outing, he has a pretty strong hold on San Francisco's closer role for the time being.

Ryan Walker
San Francisco Giants
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