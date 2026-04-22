Ryan Walker headshot

Ryan Walker News: Posts second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:18am

Walker earned a save against the Dodgers on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Walker inherited a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth frame. He didn't face much resistance, tossing 10 of 15 pitches for strikes while retiring the side in order. This was Walker's first save since March 30 and just his second overall on the campaign. He still appears to the Giants' primary closer, as no other pitcher on the team has more than one save so far this season.

Ryan Walker
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Walker See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago