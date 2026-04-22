Ryan Walker News: Posts second save

Walker earned a save against the Dodgers on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Walker inherited a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth frame. He didn't face much resistance, tossing 10 of 15 pitches for strikes while retiring the side in order. This was Walker's first save since March 30 and just his second overall on the campaign. He still appears to the Giants' primary closer, as no other pitcher on the team has more than one save so far this season.