Ryan Walker News: Secures third save

Walker earned a save against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Walker was called upon to protect a ninth-inning, three-run lead, and he did so successfully while working around a one-out single. A back injury kept the right-hander out of action for a few days just after Opening Day, but Walker has bounced back nicely by picking up two saves so far in April. Camilo Doval has registered two saves of his own for San Francisco this season, but Walker remains the team's primary closer, with Doval filling the ninth-inning role on days when Walker is unavailable.