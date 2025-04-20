Ryan Walker News: Surrenders four runs in ninth
Walker (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Angels, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out a batter as his only out recorded.
Walker entered protecting a three-run lead and proceeded to blow his first save of the season. A walk and two singles loaded up the bases for the Angels with one out. Walker plunked Zach Neto to make it a 4-2 game and Jo Adell followed with a double in the left field gap to clear the bases for the walk-off win. It was an uncharacteristically bad outing from Walker, who had not given up a run since his season debut nor allowed more than one hit in any of his appearances before Sunday.
