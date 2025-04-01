Ryan Walker News: Works ninth in Monday's win

Walker walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Monday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

It wasn't a save situation, but it was still reassuring to see Walker on the mound after back tightness had him shut down over the weekend. Camilo Doval picked up a save Sunday in his absence, but Walker should get the bulk of the ninth-inning work for the Giants after a breakout 2024 campaign that saw him post a 1.91 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 99:18 K:BB over 80 innings.