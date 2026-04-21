Ryan Ward News: Back in Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 28-year-old went 2-for-6 with an RBI during his first two games in the majors, but he'll be sent back to Triple-A now that Freddie Freeman has returned from paternity leave. Ward owns a 1.020 OPS through 81 plate appearances at Oklahoma City this season, but it will be hard for him to secure regular opportunities with the big club.
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