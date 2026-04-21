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Ryan Ward News: Back in Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 28-year-old went 2-for-6 with an RBI during his first two games in the majors, but he'll be sent back to Triple-A now that Freddie Freeman has returned from paternity leave. Ward owns a 1.020 OPS through 81 plate appearances at Oklahoma City this season, but it will be hard for him to secure regular opportunities with the big club.

Ryan Ward
Los Angeles Dodgers
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