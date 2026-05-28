Ryan Ward News: Headed to majors
The Dodgers recalled Ward from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, reports Fabrian Ardaya of The Athletic
Ward will come back up to the major leagues after a brief stint with the big-league club in April. As Teoscar Hernandez heads to the injured list, Ward will replace him on the active roster. The 28-year-old recorded two hits in his first six MLB at-bats while he was last with the Dodgers last month.
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