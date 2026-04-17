Ryan Ward News: Headed to majors

The Dodgers are expected to recall Ward from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ward first reached Triple-A in 2023 and has seen his OPS increase every year he's been at Oklahoma City. Now that he's begun the 2026 campaign slashing .324/.432/.588 through 81 plate appearances, the 28-year-old will finally get the call to join the big-league roster for the first time. He's spent most of his time in the outfield throughout his professional career but has primarily played at first base this season. It's unlikely he sees regular playing time with the Dodgers, but he could make an occasional start if Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez or Kyle Tucker need a day off.