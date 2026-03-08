Ryan Ward News: Headed to Triple-A
Ward was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Ward will head to Oklahoma City after batting .156 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored over 32 at-bats in 12 games during spring training with the Dodgers. The 28-year-old will open the 2026 season at the Triple-A level, and he'll look to into a groove in an attempt to get a shot with the major-league roster in the coming months.
