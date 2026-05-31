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Ryan Ward News: Hits first big-league homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Ward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.

Ward went deep in the fourth inning off Andrew Painter for his first big-league homer in three games. This was Ward's first time in the lineup since he was called up Thursday to replace Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) on the 26-man roster. Ward could end up pushing Alex Call for at-bats versus right-handed pitchers, though it's unclear if Ward will be given the chance to carve out a true platoon role. He has gone 3-for-8 with two RBI and two strikeouts so far this season.

Ryan Ward
Los Angeles Dodgers
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