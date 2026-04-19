Ryan Ward News: Receives call-up

The Dodgers recalled Ward from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

With Freddie Freeman going on the paternity list in a corresponding move, the 28-year-old Ward will receive his first call-up to the majors. The Dodgers added Ward to the 40-man roster over the winter after he slashed .292/.382/.558 with 36 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 143 games at Oklahoma City last season on his way to claiming Pacific Coast League MVP honors. He's gotten off to another strong start with the Triple-A club in 2026 (1.020 OPS, three steals in 18 games) and could end up serving as the Dodgers' main option at first base while Freeman is away from the team for at least the next 1-to-3 days.