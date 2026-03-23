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Ryan Watson News: Emerges from camp with roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Red Sox informed Watson on Monday that he will be included on the Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 28-year-old righty won a spot in the Boston bullpen after submitting a 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings during the Grapefruit League. A Rule 5 Draft selection over the winter, Watson will need to be stashed on the major-league roster throughout the 2026 season, or else the Red Sox will have to offer him back to the Giants.

Ryan Watson
Boston Red Sox
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