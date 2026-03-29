Ryan Watson News: Memorable MLB debut

Watson allowed three walks while striking out one over 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to Cincinnati.

Watson, a Rule 5 pick, made his major-league debut in the sixth inning in not-so low-leverage situation. The Red Sox were trailing by two runs when the rookie entered with two outs and two runners on. After walking the first batter faced, Watson twice thought he'd struck out Eugenio Suarez on called third strikes and walked off the mound, but both calls were challenged and overturned. The right-hander eventually gathered himself and got the slugger on a groundout to second base. He then threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Despite the tension surrounding Saturday's appearance, Watson is expected to pitch in low-leverage middle-relief situations.