Ryan Weathers Injury: Sidelined with forearm strain

Weathers will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Weathers had been having a fantastic spring, allowing just two runs (one earned) while striking out 11 batters through 11.1 frames. However, he came away from his last start with discomfort in his forearm and is expected to miss the first 4-to-6 weeks of the regular season. The Marlins now have an open spot in their rotation to fill before Opening Day, and manager Clayton McCullough has mentioned Janson Junk as a leading candidate to fill in while Weathers is out, per Azout.